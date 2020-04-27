Kern Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, including fifth death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including a fifth death.

The new cases bring the county’s total cases to 837. There are 490 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 196 cases while there are 80 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 62 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 428 people have recovered from the virus and 365 are self-isolating at home. An additional 30 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 444 are residents in Bakersfield East and 246 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 100 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 20 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 6,030 tests have come back negative and 3,593 are pending.

During Monday’s press briefing, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said that County Counsel has obtained outside legal assistance from a law firm with significant HIPAA experience on the east coast and that they have connected with two highly credentialed HIPAA statisticians.

“Last week, the statisticians indicated that we may release additional geographic information, following a defined … parameter, county council is finalizing an agreement with this company, and we are awaiting direction,” Corson said. “We are optimistic that we will have legal support to believe additional data by the end of this week.”