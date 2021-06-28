Kern Public Health holding 2 pop-up vaccination clinics this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health announced two pop-up vaccination clinics this week. No appointments are necessary for the vaccination sites. Walk-ins are welcome.

The first vaccination clinic is scheduled for Wednesday from 2-6:30 p.m. at Beale Park, located at 500 Oleander Avenue.

The second vaccination clinic is scheduled for Friday from 2-6:30 p.m. at the City in the Hills Park, located at 10000 City Hills Drive.

For a list of local vaccination sites, visit MyTurn.ca.gov.