Kern Public Health has received more than 1,000 complaints of businesses not in compliance with stay-at-home orders

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local businesses have racked up more than 1,000 complaints for allegedly not following safe distancing, according to public health officials.

The Kern County Public Health Department has received roughly 1,500 complaints in all, according to its website. Some cases have been closed, some need followup inspections and still others need to be reviewed.

Last week, 17 News covered a gym that refused to close until the owner received multiple citations. We’ve reached out to Bakersfield police to find out if any other businesses have been cited.

Anyone with a complaint against a local business that is not allowing for safe distancing can submit a report here.