Kern Public Health update reports 253 COVID-19 cases

Torrie Satterfield is expecting, but she wasn't expecting it to be like this. "We've canceled my baby shower twice now." "It's been hard, definitely now because the baby, you can feel her kick on the outside and I don't get to share that with my mom and my grandma and my sisters," says Satterfield. Hospitals around the country and here at home are changing policies amid the pandemic and limiting the number of people who can be with a pregnant woman during labor. Kern medical, Adventist and Mercy and Memorial hosptials are all allowing one support person per mom. But a few hosptials, not here, have decided not to allow anyone in with the mother. "It was going to be my sister and sister-in-law and my 16-year-old niece in the room with me, and now it's just going to be me and my sister-in-law," says Satterfield. Because of that and fears about going into a hospital filled with sick people, more moms are considering home births.

Dr. Roxanne Martinez McDermott, an obstetrician gynocologist is urging women to trust their doctors and hospital staff during this difficult time. "Every hospital, every OB group, is taking every measure possible to try and minimize those risks." "I've been reassuring moms that regardless when they give birth they're going to have a super supportive nursing staff and doctor and most importantly we are going to make sure they're safe and the baby is safe." Dr. Martinez McDermott does not recommend home births. "Home birth has a higher risk of complications. The rate is anywhere put out by ACOG (American College of Gynocology,) from 25-50%."