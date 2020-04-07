Kern Public Health update reports 253 COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced just one new COVID-19 case this morning, bringing the total up to 253 cases.
The new case is an east Bakersfield resident between 50 and 64 years old, according to the department. That region represents 84 of the total cases. West Bakersfield residents make up 107 of the cases.
There are 42 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, eight in the mountain region and six in the desert region, according to KCPH.
There have been 5,191 tests of local residents completed, of which 3.020 have come back negative and 1,918 are pending.