BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Public Health gave its weekly update on COVID-19’s impact on the community Tuesday morning at the county supervisor’s meeting providing new insight into our population’s immune response to the virus.

“Those who both have been vaccinated and infected with holding up well,” said Brynn Carrigan, Kern Public Health director. “We are seeing a higher level of long-term immunity from our COVID-19 infections here in Kern County.”

Carrigan confirmed that, at least in Kern County, those who have been infected with the virus and recovered have a better long-term immune response compared to those who have been vaccinated, but not infected with the virus, according to county studies taking into account infections over the past 18 months.