Kern Public Health director: Hospital situation ‘better than it’s been in months’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern area hospitals over the past several months have been overwhelmed, at times reaching full capacity, but updated figures show hospital capacity may be starting to improve.

“Our hospital situation today is better than it’s been in months,” said Kern County Public Health Director Matt Constantine during a presentation in front of the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, Kern area hospitals had 864 available hospitals beds and 43 staffable ICU beds. In total, 111 people were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19, and 34 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

“That seems like a lot and it is, but it is a lot lower than it’s been in many weeks,” Constantine stated, but added people should continue to adhere to with COVID-19 physical distancing guidelines.

“I was meeting with a business owner yesterday morning, and they indicated in their market they see less people wearing masks when our numbers our lower. that is not what we want. If we’re making progress, we need to do more of the same, not less.”

The Board of Supervisors also addressed housing assistance one day after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law banning evictions due to COVID-19 until at least Jan. 31.