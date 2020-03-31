Kern Public Health declares a local health emergency. What does this mean?

The Kern Public Health Department declared a local health emergency Monday.

About two weeks earlier, the county and the city of Bakersfield declared emergency states of their own.

Public Health director Matt Constantine explained that its emergency declaration will “allow the ability to implement plans to work with partners to ensure targeted populations have access to healthcare, medications, and equipment. And this allows us to access resources from the state and federal government.”

This also means Public Health can order which business can and can’t stay open.

“Last week, we sent out health inspectors to every business that we had received some sort of complaint on, asking them to heed the recommendation from the governor,” Constantine said.

The city of Bakersfield has been trying to help out businesses hit hard by closures.

“(We have) launched a business response team that businesses can go online and seek out support and answers and services,” said Bakersfield City Manager, Christian Clegg.

Clegg assures that police and fire departments, as well as essential services like trash, sewer, and water will stay open.

Parks will be kept open too, but with more restrictions to enforce social distancing.

“Because this has been somewhat of a challenge, we’re going to begin to increase our signage,” Clegg said.

Soon, caution tape will be put around playgrounds and sports equipment to discourage the use of them.

Hospitals are also expanding.

“The governor has asked that every hospital develop a plan where we can take 40 percent greater the number of patients we do on a regular basis,” explained Kern Medical Center CEO, Russell Judd.

In case of any overflow, there is also a plan to put up an “alternative care site” at the Kern County fairgrounds.

“They’re being set up in 250-person increments in separate pods,” Constantine added.

Public Health says their current supply of PPE will last two more weeks until the state can replenish them.

“At this point, we don’t have an imminent need,” Constantine said, “but we believe there will be resources that will be available and additional requirements that we may have, so this is our opportunity to position the county well.”