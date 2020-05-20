Kern Public Health confirms 34 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 34 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,615 cases.

There are 900 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 371 cases while there are 202 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 132 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,068 people have recovered from the virus, 477 are isolated at home and 35 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 14,567 tests have come back negative and 967 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at nearly 16 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.