Kern Public Health confirms 30 new COVID-19 cases, including two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 30 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including two deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 1,326 and 17 deaths. There are 746 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 303 cases while there are 162 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 105 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 806 people have recovered from the virus, 456 are isolated at home and 37 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 10,582 tests have come back negative and 2,283 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 50 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up nearly 49 percent.

Around 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 16 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.