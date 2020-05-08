Kern Public Health confirms two new COVID-19 deaths; KCPH employees exposed to person with virus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 33 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including two new deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 1,176 cases and 15 deaths. Public Information Officer Michelle Corson also said herself and some other employees at KCPH were exposed to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be self-isolating at home for the next two weeks.

There are 677 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 278 cases while there are 127 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 84 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 705 people have recovered from the virus, 408 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 8,840 tests have come back negative and 3,721 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up 48 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 17 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.