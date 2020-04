The Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed a new death of a resident relating to COVID-19.

“We mourn the loss of a third Kern County resident,” said Director Matt Constantine. “We are facing a tremendous public health challenge with the COVID-19 pandemic and our top priority continues to be protecting the health of our community.”

Prior to today, there had been two deaths in Kern County. As of this morning, there are 312 positive local cases.