Kern Public Health confirms 5 new COVID-19 cases, a significant drop from recent weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed only five new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,886 cases.

There are 1,044 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 430 cases while there are 225 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 177 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,239 people have recovered from the virus, 564 are recovering at home and 44 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 21,261 tests have come back negative and 1,006 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.