Kern Public Health confirms eight more local COVID-19 cases

The Kern County Public Health Services Department has confirmed that eight more local residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The department said that six live in west Bakersfield, one lives in east Bakersfield and one in the Valley region, which represents western Kern County. Public Health is currently investigating the cases to determine potential exposure sources and any contacts the patients may have had.

With the new cases, this brings the county’s total cases of COVID-19 to 24, including one non-resident. 

