BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed the county now has a total of 3,026 coronavirus cases.

As of today, the department said 2,029 people have recovered from the virus, and 51 have died.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates and information on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.