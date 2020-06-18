Kern Public Health confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 78 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including one death.

These bring the county’s total to 3,600 cases and 58 deaths. There are 2,042 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 757 cases while there are 408 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 383 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 2,450 people have recovered from the virus, 1,013 are isolated at home and 69 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 40,838 tests have come back negative and 684 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at nearly 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.