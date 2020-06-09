Kern Public Health confirms 76 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 76 new COVID 19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 2,880.

There are 1,593 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 630 cases while there are 353 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 294 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,895 people have recovered from the virus, 865 are isolated at home and 63 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 30,729 cases have come back negative and 823 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at (661) 321-3000 anytime on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates and information on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.