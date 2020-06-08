Kern Public Health confirms 74 new COVID-19 cases, including two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 74 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including two deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 2,804 cases and 47 deaths. There are 1,560 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 613 cases while there are 339 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 282 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,824 people have recovered from the virus, 863 are isolated at home and 60 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 29,759 cases have come back negative and 816 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.