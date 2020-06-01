Kern Public Health confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 2,332.

There are 1,291 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 512 cases while there are 299 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 220 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,473 people have recovered from the virus, 758 are recovering at home and 53 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 25,382 tests have come back negative and 914 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 63 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. The second-largest group is referred to as “unknown” at 15 percent. White people are the third-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.