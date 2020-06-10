Kern Public Health confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases, including four deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 72 new COVID 19 cases this morning, including four deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 2,952 and 51 deaths. There are 1,639 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 644 cases while there are 357 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 302 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,980 people have recovered from the virus, 848 are isolated at home and 63 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 31,418 cases have come back negative and 778 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Nearly 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at (661) 321-3000 anytime on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates and information on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.