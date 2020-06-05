Kern Public Health confirms 72 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 72 new COVID 19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 2,544 cases.

There are 1,404 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 558 cases while there are 325 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 247 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,729 people have recovered from the virus, 703 are isolated at home and 57 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 28,135 cases have come back negative and 885 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 67 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.