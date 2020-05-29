Kern Public Health confirms 69 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 69 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 2,086.

There are 1,137 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 469 cases while there are 279 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 191 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,395 people have recovered from the virus, 600 are recovering at home and 44 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 23,285 tests have come back negative and 923 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 49 percent.

Around 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.