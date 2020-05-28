Kern Public Health confirms 66 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including one death.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 2,017 cases and 37 deaths. There are 453 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 259 cases while there are 259 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 188 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,339 people have recovered from the virus, 593 are recovering at home and 39 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 22,079 tests have come back negative and 947 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 49 percent.

Around 64 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.