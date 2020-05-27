Kern Public Health confirms 65 new COVID-19 cases, including 7 new deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 65 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including seven deaths.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,951 cases and 36 deaths. There are 1,083 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 441 cases while there are 232 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 182 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,284 people have recovered from the virus, 583 are recovering at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 21,914 tests have come back negative and 1,003 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 49 percent.

Around 64 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.