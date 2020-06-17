Kern Public Health confirms 60 new COVID-9 cases, 3 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 60 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including three new deaths.

These bring the county’s total to 3,522 cases and 57 deaths. There are 1,997 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 738 cases while there are 402 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 375 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 2,366 people have recovered from the virus, 1,014 are isolated at home and 75 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 38,595 tests have come back negative and 742 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up nearly 48 percent. Hispanics make up nearly 67 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at nearly 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.