Kern Public Health confirms 59 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 59 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 4,118 cases and 63 deaths. There are 2,366 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 853 cases while there are 450 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 439 children who have tested positive for the virus.

The department is reporting that 2,930 people have recovered from the virus, 1,045 are isolated at home and 70 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 47,693 tests have come back negative and 689 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 66 percent of local cases, according to the data.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.