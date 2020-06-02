Kern Public Health confirms 54 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 54 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including one death.

This bring’s the county’s total to 2,386 cases and 39 deaths. There are 1,324 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 525 cases while there are 302 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 225 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,545 people have recovered from the virus, 741 are recovering at home and 51 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 25,876 tests have come back negative and 890 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 64 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the third-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.