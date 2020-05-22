Kern Public Health confirms 51 new COVID-19 cases, including two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 51 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including two deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 1,705 cases and 27 deaths. There are 943 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 395 cases while there are 210 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 147 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,151 people have recovered from the virus, 479 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 17,337 tests have come back negative and 984 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.