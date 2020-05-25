Kern Public Health confirms 47 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 47 new COVID-19 cases this morning bringing the county’s total to 1,881 cases.

There are 1,041 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 429 cases while there are 225 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 176 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,239 people have recovered from the virus, 558 are recovering at home and 45 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 19,075 tests have come back negative and 1,008 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.