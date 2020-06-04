Kern Public Health confirms 44 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 44 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including five deaths.

This bring’s the county’s total to 2,472 cases and 45 deaths. There are 1,371 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 542 cases while there are 310 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 239 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,664 people have recovered from the virus, 698 are recovering at home and 55 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 27,430 tests have come back negative and 838 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Around 67 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.