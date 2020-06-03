Kern Public Health confirms 42 new COVID-19 cases, one death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 42 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including one death.

This bring’s the county’s total to 2,428 cases and 40 deaths. There are 1,350 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 534 cases while there are 306 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 228 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,589 people have recovered from the virus, 734 are recovering at home and 55 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 26,584 tests have come back negative and 868 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent.

Nearly 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the third-largest group at 14 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.