Kern Public Health confirms 39 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,654 cases.

There are 920 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 379 cases while there are 206 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 139 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 1,104 people have recovered from the virus, 477 are isolated at home and 38 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 16,312 tests have come back negative and 972 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up 51 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 49 percent.

Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 15 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.