Kern Public Health confirms 36 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 36 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total cases to 744.

There are 433 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 181 cases while there are 70 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 51 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 377 people have recovered from the virus and 329 are self-isolating at home. An additional 25 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 383 are residents in Bakersfield East and 226 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 89 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 19 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 5,497 tests have come back negative and 3,537 are pending.