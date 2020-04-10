Kern Public Health confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 31 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 371.

There are 200 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 98 cases while there are 46 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Nineteen children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 160 are residents of east Bakersfield and 133 are residents of west Bakersfield, the department said.

There are 48 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 11 in the mountain region and 11 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 6,303 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,457 have come back negative and 2,475 are pending, the department said.