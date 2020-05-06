Kern Public Health confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 28 new COVID 19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,083.

There are 626 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 258 cases while there are 112 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 77 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 643 people have recovered from the virus, 385 are isolated at home and 35 are isolated at a hospital.

According to the department’s data, men make up 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up nearly 48 percent.

More than 65 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at around 18 percent.

KCPH said 7,891 tests have come back negative and 3,897 are pending.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.