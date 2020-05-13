Kern Public Health confirms 27 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 27 new COVID 19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total to 1,353.

There are 762 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 310 cases while there are 166 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 105 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 836 people have recovered from the virus, 450 are isolated at home and 40 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 10,976 tests have come back negative and 1,950 are pending.

According to the department’s data, men make up 50 percent of positive cases in Kern County while women make up nearly 50 percent.

Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 16 percent.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.