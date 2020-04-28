Kern Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county’s total cases to 856.

There are 502 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 201 cases while there are 81 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 63 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 449 people have recovered from the virus and 363 are self-isolating at home. An additional 30 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 456 are residents in Bakersfield East and 250 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 102 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 21 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 6,203 tests have come back negative and 3,615 are pending.