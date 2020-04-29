Kern Public Health confirms 19 new COVID-19 cases, including sixth death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases this morning and a new death, bringing the total to six.

The county now has a total of 875 cases. There are 515 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 202 cases while there are 85 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 64 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 484 people have recovered from the virus and 348 are self-isolating at home. An additional 28 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 468 are residents in Bakersfield East and 255 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 104 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 21 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 6,353 tests have come back negative and 3,672 are pending.