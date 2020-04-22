Kern Public Health confirms 12 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 12 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total cases to 692, including four deaths.

There are 400 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 169 cases while there are 68 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 46 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 293 people have recovered from the virus and 365 are self-isolating at home. An additional 21 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 351 are residents in Bakersfield East and 211 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 84 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 19 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 4,923 tests have come back negative and 3,591 are pending.