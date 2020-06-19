Kern Public Health confirms 116 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 116 new COVID-19 cases this morning.

These bring the county’s total to 3,716 cases and 58 deaths. There are 2,112 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 780 cases while there are 419 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 395 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, 2,542 people have recovered from the virus, 1,038 are isolated at home and 68 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 42,090 tests have come back negative and 677 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 53 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 47 percent. Hispanics make up 67 percent of local cases, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at nearly 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.