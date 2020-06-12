Kern Public Health confirms 114 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department confirmed 114 new COVID-19 cases this morning, including two deaths.

This brings the county’s total to 3,140 cases and 53 deaths. There are 1,754 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. People between 50 and 64 represent 675 cases while there are 374 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 327 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 2,107 people have recovered from the virus, 903 are isolated at home and 67 are isolated at a hospital.

KCPH said 32,932 tests have come back negative and 762 are pending.

According to the department’s data, women make up nearly 52 percent of positive cases in Kern County while men make up 48 percent. Around 66 percent of local cases are Hispanic, according to the data. White people are the second-largest group at 14 percent.

Residents may contact the KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for updates and information on COVID-19.

To see the full data set, check out the KCPH dashboard.