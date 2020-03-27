Kern Public Health announces two new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department on Friday announced two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 35.

According to the KCPH website, the two new local cases are residents of west Bakersfield, bringing the total for that area to 22, the most out of the county. Seven of the county’s positive cases have been hospitalized at some point during the course of their illness., according to the department.

There have been 1,602 tests of local residents conducted, 647 of which are negative and 920 are pending, KCPH said.

The department said in its Friday video briefing that the coronavirus is spread through prolonged, close contact with an individual within six feet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there is no identifiable risk of exposure by just walking past a COVID-19 patient when there is no direct contact with the patient.

The CDC says anyone who thinks they’ve been exposed to COVID-19 and has developed a fever and symptoms should call their healthcare provider for medical advice.