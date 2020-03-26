Kern Public Health announces four new COVID-19 cases, bringing total to 29

The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced four new COVID-19 cases during its press briefing this morning.

Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said 28 Kern County residents have tested positive, along with one non-resident, bringing the new total to 29. Corson said 952 tests have been conducted, of which 553 are negative and 370 are pending.

Out of all of the cases, 19 of them are residents from west Bakersfield. Five are from east Bakersfield, three from western Kern County and one in the desert area of eastern Kern County.

The Ridgecrest Regional Hospital announced that it had its first positive case from a sample collected at the hospital.

“We knew and prepared for the fact that we would start seeing positive tests as time went on. This is just the first one,” the hospital said in a news release. “We will continue to follow the best practices to keep our staff, our patients and our community safe.”

Corson said there are no longer any travelers in the department’s monitoring program.