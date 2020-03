The Kern County Public Health Services Department said during Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting that they now have 84 cases, including the two non-residents.

Yesterday, the total was 76, according to the KCPH website, meaning there are eight new cases. Out of all of these cases, seven people have had to be hospitalized, according to the department.



There are 1,781 negative tests and 979 pending tests, bringing a total of 2,844 tests, the department said.