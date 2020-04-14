Kern Public Health announces 54 new COVID-19 cases; county total exceeds 500 people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 54 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 524.

There are 304 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 132 cases while there are 55 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 25 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 254 are residents in Bakersfield East and 172 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 63 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 16 in the mountain region and 11 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 7,240 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,884 have come back negative and 2,832 are pending, the department said.