Kern Public Health announces 40 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 40 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 444.

There are 248 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 107 cases while there are 48 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Twenty children have tested positive for the virus.

KCPH said 38 of the positive cases have been hospitalized at some point during illness.

There have been 6,533 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,554 have come back negative and 2,535 are pending, the department said.

Residential data has not yet been updated on the KCPH website.