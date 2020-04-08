Kern Public Health announces 38 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 38 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the total up to 309 cases.

There are 161 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 89 cases while there are 41 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Twelve children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 123 are residents of west Bakersfield, according to the KCPH. East Bakersfield residents make up 117 of the cases.

There are 44 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 10 in the mountain region and nine in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 5,675 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,185 have come back negative and 2,181 are pending, the department said.