Kern Public Health announces 28 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 28 new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the county total to 680.

There are 394 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 165 cases while there are 67 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 45 children who have tested positive for the virus.

As of today, the department said 262 people have recovered from the virus and 385 are self-isolating at home. An additional 21 people are isolated at a hospital.

Out of all the cases, 342 are residents in Bakersfield East and 210 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 82 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 19 in the mountain region and 18 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

KCPH said 4,858 tests have come back negative and 3,619 are pending.