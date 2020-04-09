Kern Public Health announces 25 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 25 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, including the already announced third death.

The new cases brings the county total up to 337 cases. There are 179 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 93 cases while there are 44 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Fourteen children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 136 are residents of east Bakersfield, taking over as the area with the most cases, according to the KCPH. West Bakersfield residents make up 127 of the cases.

There are 47 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 10 in the mountain region and 10 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 6,093 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,370 have come back negative and 2,386 are pending, the department said.