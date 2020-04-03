Kern Public Health announces 23 new COVID-19 cases; third child tests positive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 23 new COVID-19 cases Friday afternoon.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 199, including five non-residents. Of all of the cases, 96 are people 18 to 49 years old, 60 are 50 to 64 years old, 35 of them are 65 and older and three represent children 17 and younger. With the new numbers, another child has tested positive.

The majority of the cases, 86, are residents of west Bakersfield. Sixty are east Bakersfield residents, 36 are Valley residents in western Kern County, seven are in the mountain regions and five in the desert areas.

There have been 4,504 total tests conducted on Kern County residents, 2,498 have come back negative while 1,807 are pending, according to the department.

Earlier today, KCPH announced the county’s second COVID-19 death.