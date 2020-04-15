Kern Public Health announces 20 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced 20 new COVID-19 cases this afternoon, bringing the county total to 562.

There are 324 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 142 cases while there are 55 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 32 children who have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 278 are residents in Bakersfield East and 179 are residents in Bakersfield West, the department said.

There are 66 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 15 in the mountain region and 15 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 7,797 tests of local residents completed, of which 4,087 have come back negative and 3,148 are pending, the department said.